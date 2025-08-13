Red-Hot Brewers Are About To Get Even Better
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball by a wide margin right now and they are just getting started.
Milwaukee is 76-44 on the season right now. Insane. That's not the Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Yankees who went out and made big splashy moves before the season. The Brewers stayed the course, didn't trade away the farm, and built from within. Milwaukee is feeling the impact of that right now but there's a real argument that they are going to get even better over the next few years.
The Brewers don't just have the best record in baseball, they also have the best farm system in the game, per Baseball America.
Brewers dominance just beginning; Milwaukee lands No. 1 spot from Baseball America
"No. 1. Milwaukee Brewers," Top 100 Prospects (6): No. 3 Jesús Made, SS; No. 4 Jacob Misiorowski, RHP; No. 16 Luis Peña, 2B; No. 47 Cooper Pratt, SS; No. 69 Jeferson Quero, C; No. 97 Logan Henderson, RHP. System Summary: Just having two of the top five prospects in baseball and another top 20 prospect would have put the Brewers in the top five. Three more Top 100 Prospects pushes them into the top spot.
"System Strengths: Infielders. Made is one of the game’s best prospects, and Peña is right there with him. Pratt, Luke Adams, Andrew Fischer, Brady Ebel and Brock Wilken are all worth watching, as well. System Weaknesses: Power. The Brewers’ farm system, like the big league club, is focused more on athletic, defensively versatile position players than hulking sluggers. Fischer’s addition in the draft helps add some pop, though."
Misiorowski already is an All-Star and is showing that he is capable of being a frontline ace for a contender. Made and Peña are prospect darlings who have shot up charts across baseball this season. The Brewers are loaded in the big leagues right now too, by the way. Take a look at Jackson Chourio, for example. He's in his second season in the big leagues but is just 21 years old. There's a chance he'd be in the minors elsewhere, but the Brewers gave him a shot young.
The Brewers have built something special and that's going to continue to be the case for years to come. This year has been great so far, but it's just the beginning of what the Brewers could be in the National League Central.
