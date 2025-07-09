Red Sox $120 Million Superstar Could Be Brewers' Trade Deadline Prize, Per Insider
Could the Milwaukee Brewers steal the show at the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Brewers undoubtedly could use a third baseman. It's been the biggest hole in their lineup all season, since Joey Ortiz moved from the hot corner to shortstop to cover for the loss of Willy Adames in free agency.
The Jul. 31 trade deadline is fast approaching, so the Brewers have only a few weeks to find the missing piece. But according to one insider, that piece could be bigger than most baseball fans would expect Milwaukee to pursue.
On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that league sources had told him that the Brewers could be in play for Boston Red Sox superstar third baseman Alex Bregman if he doesn't agree to a long-term extension in Boston by the end of the month.
"The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline, but it won’t be easy with Scott Boras as his agent. And, I’m hearing, in my conversations throughout the league, if he’s not extended, they could end up trading him to Seattle, Detroit or Milwaukee," Bowden wrote.
Bregman, 31, signed a three-year, $120 million contract before the season, but that deal included opt-outs after years one and two. So if the Red Sox were to trade Bregman, to Milwaukee or elsewhere, that would almost guarantee that the third baseman winds up becoming a free agent this winter.
Would it be worthwhile for the Brewers to grab a rental this expensive? Well, if Bregman is the player he was before his quad injury this season (.938 OPS in 51 games), the answer is a resounding "yes."
It's only one half-baked report, and even if Bregman is available, that report suggests there are two other teams with stacked farm systems competing with Milwaukee to make the trade.
But it's also not a nothing-burger. Most importantly, if the Brewers are sniffing around Bregman, it suggests that they're willing to make bold moves to improve their lineup at the trade deadline, which would be a huge win for the entire fan base.
Don't expect to see Bregman wearing a Brewers cap on Aug. 1, but it's alright to harbor a little bit of hope in the idea.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Land World Series Champion Outfielder At Trade Deadline