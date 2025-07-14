Red Sox-Brewers Trade Idea Sees Boston Cut Ties With Gold Glover
Early in the season, the Milwaukee Brewers were often projected as a team that could shake up the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Now, that label has shifted to the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox are currently on a 10-game winning streak, slingshotting themselves into playoff position. Still, they have a glut of young outfielders, and in order to clean up their roster moving forward, it would make sense to move one of those budding stars to address other needs.
The Brewers don't necessarily need to add to their outfield, but an extra power bat in one of the corners would make the lineup a lot more formidable for their 2025 pennant chase--and for many years to come.
So if the Red Sox chose to make Wilyer Abreu, their team home run leader and a 2024 Gold Glove right fielder, available, the Brewers would almost certainly be interested.
On Sunday, TJ French of Heavy proposed a hypothetical trade in which the Brewers would acquire Abreu from Boston for relief pitcher Nick Mears and top catching prospect Jeferson Quero.
"Mears is having a stellar season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but he’s the glue that makes this potential deal get done. Abreu is having a career season with Boston, which would likely cost a formidable arm like Mears," French wrote.
"Abreu would slot perfectly in left field for the Milwaukee Brewers and allow Christian Yelich to be a full-time designated hitter. The Brewers have made themselves a real playoff threat, and the key in the postseason is hitting home runs and having a lockdown bullpen."
If the Red Sox were going to move on from Abreu, Quero would be a sensible player to target, as he looks big-league-ready this season after returning from a shoulder injury that cost him all of 2024. But lately, the odds seem to be tilting towards Jarren Duran getting the hook, because he's older and not as proficient on defense.
It's unwise to count out any trade possibility at this stage, especially with the Red Sox involved. But bringing Abreu to Milwaukee feels like more of a pipe dream than some of the other bats the Brewers might be able to acquire.
