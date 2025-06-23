Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Reds Could Lose Projected $37.4 Million Hurler To Brewers In Free Agency

Milwaukee will be looking to bolster its staff this winter

Colin Keane

Apr 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds hat and glove rest on the bench in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers’ starting pitching rotation has been a tough situation in 2025.

Freddy Peralta has been a reliable ace, posting a 2.76 ERA over 88 innings, while rookie Jacob Misiorowski has recently electrified fans with his high-velocity entrance to Major League Baseball. Beyond these two, Milwaukee's future rotation is a model of uncertainty, with key arms like Aaron Civale traded away after requesting a move and others like Brandon Woodruff struggling to stay healthy.

As the Brewers look ahead to the 2025-2026 offseason, they face a critical period to shore up their pitching depth without breaking the bank—a blueprint that aligns perfectly with a potential free-agent target that has recently caught attention.

FanSided’s Drew Koch highlighted a versatile Cincinnati Reds pitcher as a free agent fit for the Boston Red Sox this week, but there's no reason the Brewers shouldn't also pursue.

“If Boston is in the market for a starter who won’t break the bank and will allow them to invest in multiple high-impact free agents this offseason, zeroing in on Nick Martinez could be a smart move," Koch wrote.

"The Cincinnati Reds’ hybrid starter could give Boston a lift in the rotation or out of the bullpen and relies on soft contact rather than high velocity.”

Martinez, a 34-year-old right-hander, accepted a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Reds for 2025 after a stellar 2024 season, where he posted a 3.10 ERA across 142 1/3 innings in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances.

In 2025 so far, he's 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts in 85 innings. Spotrac projects Martinez as having an $18.7 million yearly value on the market, demanding something like a two-year, $37.4 million deal.

Milwaukee could stabilize their rotation moving forward by adding Martinez, complementing Peralta and Misiorowski while maintaining financial flexibility. Martinez may not be a headliner, but for a team navigating injuries and aiming for perennial postseason contention, he might be a wise addition.

