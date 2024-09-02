Reds DFA Intriguing Left-Handed Bat, Should Brewers Pursue For Postseason Depth?
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't taking their foot off the gas with the last month of the regular season underway, and the front office shouldn't either.
Arguably the most notable injury of the season came in July when outfielder Christian Yelich was sidelined with a back injury and subsequently announced the end of his season in mid-August. Although Milwaukee has been fantastic despite his absence, there's always room to improve.
The Cincinnati Reds designated a left-handed bat for assignment who could be a potential impact player in October.
"The Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville outfielder Blake Dunn and designated for assignment first baseman Dominic Smith." The club announced on social media Monday afternoon.
Smith is hitting .233 with 28 extra-base hits including six home runs, 34 RBIs and a .691 OPS (91 OPS+) in 93 games this season between the Boston Red Sox and Reds.
While his season-long stats don't jump off the page due to a slow start, he hit .260 with a .772 OPS in his final 55 games for Boston and proved to be an impact bat from the left side.
The Red Sox released Smith to make room for first baseman Triston Casas' return from the injured list despite a decent year with the team and was likely dropped by the Reds due to a slight fall-off in performance after signing with them in late August.
The 29-year-old wouldn't be able to replicate Yelich's numbers, barring a significant turnaround in play, but he could be a great depth option or an extra left-handed bat.
With the Major League Baseball rosters recently increasing from 26 to 28, the club should take a chance on bringing in Smith for an extra cushion in the grueling postseason. If the 29-year-old could produce similar stats to his time in Boston earlier this year, he'd be a great late-season addition.
