Reds Urged To Consider Trade For Brewers' $18 Million Slugger
Will the Milwaukee Brewers make another trade this offseason?
Milwaukee already traded away All-Star closer Devin Williams and there has been some speculation about the future of first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He picked up his option for the 2025 season and will earn $18 million. Hoskins has a mutual option in his deal for the 2026 season.
Hoskins was solid for the Brewers last year, but there has been some speculation that he could be traded this offseason. He clubbed 26 home runs and drove in 82 runs last year, but the $18 million price point seems to be high.
If he were to actually be placed on the trade block, FanSided's Jacob Mountz suggested the Cincinnati Reds as a possible landing spot.
"Two areas where the Reds need to improve are at first base and DH," Mountz said. "As a whole, the Reds posted a .224 average with a meager .269 OBP and 18 home runs at first. The DH slot was even worse with a .203 average, .264 on-base percentage and 16 home runs. If the Reds are going to contend soon, they will likely need to make a change to at least one of those positions. Last season, the Reds didn’t have a dedicated DH. This was a clear part of the problem. While they may have some options, there might not be a better option than what a division rival is potentially selling...
"In December, reports surfaced that the Brewers were looking to shop slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins is set to earn $18 million in 2025 and comes with a mutual option for 2026 at the same price...Still, if he can recover his old numbers, he could be the much-needed boost the Reds need. He still draws plenty of walks and barrels the ball at a high rate which is good news. If last year’s slump was just a result of his injuries, we might see vintage Hoskins again this year."
This is just a hypothetical but it does make sense in some respect. The Reds want to add some more offense and the Brewers may want to trim his salary. It would be somewhat surprising to see the Brewers trade the slugger in the division, but nothing could be ruled out.
More MLB: One Bold Prediction For Brewers Involving $22.5 Million Starter