Rhys Hoskins Reportedly Is Preventing Brewers From Signing Former MVP After Opting In
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to upgrade their roster in free agency this winter, but one intra-division rival's star is reportedly off the table.
The Major League Baseball offseason is officially underway, and rumors continue to swirl regarding top names on the market. First baseman Rhys Hoskins recently opted in to his contract with Milwaukee for 2025, which reportedly will prevent the club from landing a former St. Louis Cardinals superstar.
"The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract."
Hoskins hit .214 with 40 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS (123 OPS+) in 131 games last season.
Goldschmidt hit .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS (98 OPS+) in 154 games last season.
Both 2024 campaigns were considered down years compared to career numbers, but it appears that the Brewers would prefer accolades over youth when looking for a bounce-back candidate in 2025 -- a little odd when factoring in that Hoskins should be much improved two years removed from a torn ACL.
There is still a possibility that the 2022 National League MVP will find his way to Milwaukee, but that would likely require trading Hoskins away.
On the bright side, Hoskins is significantly younger than Goldschmidt and he could be expected to have a better season than he did in 2024 as he strays further away from his ACL injury.
