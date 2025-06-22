Royals Could Cut Ties With $45 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are another impact starting pitcher away from contention.
Milwaukee entered Sunday with a 42-35 record, tied for the third National League Wild Card spot and 4.5 games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.
It's no secret that Milwaukee's rotation has been decimated by injuries in 2025. If the Brewers front office could snag another starter before the deadline to support Freddy Peralta near the top of the rotation, things could get exciting in Milwaukee.
One intriguing option for the Brew Crew lies in the American League, where a veteran pitcher’s contract situation and his team’s uneven performance could open the door for a trade.
According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan, Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo might become available on the market.
“After a feel-good 2024 season that saw them improve their record by 30 games and reach the playoffs for the first time since their ’15 World Series title, the ’25 campaign has been much more trying for the Royals," Harrigan wrote.
"Kansas City followed up an 8-14 start by winning 16 of 18, but then dropped 22 of its next 32. The Royals won four straight to get back to .500 entering Saturday, but their offense remains a major concern, with only the Pirates scoring fewer runs in 2025. As the Royals assess their place in the postseason picture prior to the Trade Deadline, Lugo’s contract situation looms large. Given the right-hander can opt out of his deal at the end of 2025, Kansas City may need to weigh the possibility of trading him. The 35-year-old has been one of the AL’s most effective starters over two seasons with the Royals, posting a 3.02 ERA in 283 1/3 innings, so he’d surely draw plenty of interest if Kansas City decides to make him available.”
Lugo would be a great fit for Milwaukee. Beyond his obvious offerings on the mound, he'd provide veteran leadership for a relatively young Milwaukee clubhouse.
The Brewers’ front office, led by Matt Arnold, could show the franchise's fans that Milwaukee is pushing for immediate contention by pursuing Lugo.
With Kansas City’s playoff hopes fading and Lugo’s opt-out, the time is ripe for Milwaukee to pounce.
