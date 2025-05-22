State Of Brewers: Where Things Stand Through 50 Games
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't hit their stride yet.
Milwaukee has played 50 games so far this season and currently is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 24-26 record. The Brewers currently are six games out of first place in the division. The Chicago Cubs are the top team in the division so far in 2025 with a 30-20 record followed by the St. Louis Cardinals at 27-23 and the Cincinnati Reds at 25-26.
The two biggest stories of the season so far have been the shocking amount of pitching injuries as well as the team's inconsistent offense.
On the pitching front, Milwaukee's rotation currently features Freddy Peralta, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, and Logan Henderson. The team has used an opener ahead of Priester at times, but he's been consistently in the mix since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox. Milwaukee recently sent Tobias Myers down to the minors and José Quintana, Aaron Civale, Brandon Woodruff, and Nestor Cortes are on the Injured List.
Quintana, Civale, and Woodruff are all seemingly close to returns, but Milwaukee has had to make due.
The offense has been the other big topic. Right now, the Brewers are tied for 26th in home runs (41), are 25th in batting average (.229), are 21st in on-base percentage (.308), are 28th in slugging percentage (349), are 27th in OPS (.657), are tied for 25th in doubles (65), are 23rd in base hits (377), and are tied for 13th in runs scored (212).
The pitching injuries haven't been great, but the offense hasn't fully clicked yet. You would think with all of the injuries and the offense at this level, the Brewers would be in a worst position than they are. But, there's a lot of talent here. Brewers fans shouldn't lose hope yet. This is a team with the talent to turn things around. The reinforcements coming to the rotation should help, but the offense needs a boost.
