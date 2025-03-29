Tigers Acquire 22-Home-Run Minor Leaguer From Brewers For Cash Considerations
The Milwaukee Brewers traded an intriguing minor league talent to the Detroit Tigers on Friday for cash considerations.
As the Brewers continue to get their organizational depth chart into shape to start the new season, they dealt away a 29-year-old former Kansas City Royals outfield prospect who had an impressive 2024 with Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold was on the beat for the Tigers as they made the trade with the Brewers.
“The #Tigers acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen in a trade with the Brewers for cash considerations,” Petzold wrote.
“He has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo (Mud Hens).”
“Hicklen, 29, hit .246 with 22 home runs, 61 walks, and 139 strikeouts across 115 games in Triple-A Nashville in the 2024 season.”
According to FanSided’s Eric Cole, trading Hicklen was about creating a roster spot, from Milwaukee’s perspective.
“Obviously this return for Milwaukee is not gangbusters as it is just for an unknown amount of cash considerations,” Cole wrote.
“For the Brewers, the primary benefit is the roster spot that Hicklen had occupied as he was DFA'd in order to make room for Jake Bauers. Getting a little cash in exchange for him is just an added bonus.”
“While Hicklen isn't completely uninteresting, this isn't a major loss especially given the amount of depth Milwaukee has in the outfield. He does a good job of drawing walks, but his hit tool is pretty ordinary.”
Hicklen was the No. 210 overall pick by the Royals in the 2017 MLB draft. He’s a career .259/.358/.472 hitter in the minors (692 games).
