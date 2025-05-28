Two Brewers Pitchers Likely In Danger With Roster Crunch Coming
The Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get healthier.
Arguably, the biggest story of the season to this point is the shocking volume of injuries to Milwaukee pitchers. There was a time in which Freddy Peralta was the team's only expected starter for 2025 to be healthy.
The Brewers entered Spring Training with what looked like a surplus of big league starters but that quickly was put into question. Milwaukee's expected starters for the season in camp was Peralta, Tobias Myers, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, José Quintana, and Nestor Cortes. Quintana and Woodruff always were going to need more time before taking a big league mound so the depth was already tested and guys like Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, Tyler Alexanders, Elvin Rodríguez, and Quinn Priester after he was acquired have all been options to help.
Myers has been sent down to the minors, Woodruff hasn't made a start at the big league level yet this year, and Cortes is injured with no signs of an imminent return. Quintana also is on the Injured List, but he's just days away from coming back.
Civale recently returned which led to the tough decision to send Myers down to the minors. More decisions are coming as Quintana nears his return and Woodruff isn't far behind him.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared an intriguing column about this topic and two nuggets that stood out were that Patrick and Priester's names were both mentioned in regard to potential tough decisions.
"Both handled the news like professionals, said Murphy, who has lauded players’ understanding of why depth matters so much to small-market teams," McCalvy said. "That understanding helps explain why Henderson was sent down instead of Quinn Priester, who has one Minor League option remaining but would lose it if he spends nine more days in the Minors this season. Likewise, the Brewers could face a call on right-hander Chad Patrick, a last-minute addition to the Opening Day roster who has earned his keep with a 2.97 ERA in 12 appearances, including 11 starts so far this season...
"Murphy said he told Patrick, 'You’ve been an incredible pitcher. Don’t start thinking for us and don’t start thinking for the front office. They know what they’re doing. They’ve been through this before. Woodruff went through this, Corbin Burnes went through this...'
"If (Quintana's) ready to return, he could start for the Brewers on Sunday in Philadelphia or during the subsequent series in Cincinnati. Someone will have to come off the Brewers’ active roster, and history suggests they will do everything possible to make sure it’s someone they can retain in the organization."
Changes are coming for Milwaukee. With Quintana close to a return, Patrick and Priester seem like the next two options. But, maybe Milwaukee could surprise.
