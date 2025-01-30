Where Brewers Star Christian Yelich Ranked On Top Left Field Ranking
There has been a lot of chatter about what the Milwaukee Brewers haven't done this offseason.
Milwaukee hasn't been very active and frankly hasn't made many moves to move the needle. The Brewers won 93 games last year and the division seems to be right there for the taking once again. While this is the case, the Brewers' biggest move of the offseason was trading Devin Williams for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
The Brewers haven't really done too much aside from that big trade. There has been a lot of chatter about this fact throughout the offseason, but there is still a lot to like about this roster. Milwaukee won 93 games for a reason that year. The Brewers have won the division title in each of the last two seasons.
Milwaukee still has some top-tier talent on the roster despite not making any other big moves this offseason. One player who should play a big role in 2025 is outfielder Christian Yelich. The 2018 National League Most Valuable Player was well on his way to another phenomenal campaign last year before it was ended early due to injury.
He appeared in 73 games and had 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and slashed .315/.406/.504. Yelich earned his third All-Star nod. If he can stay healthy in 2025, he should be able to give the Brewers big lift once again.
MLB Network has been ranking the top players in baseball at each position and unveiled their list of the top left fielders in the league on Wednesday. Yelich unsurprisingly cracked the list and they had him at No. 4 even after missing the time he did. The only players in front of him were Yordan Álvarez, Jarren Duran, and Ian Happ.
If Yelich can stay healthy in 2025, it wouldn't be shocking to see him higher on this list next year.
More MLB: Brewers Projected Blockbuster Trade Would Land Padres Star In Milwaukee