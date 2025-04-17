Who Is Caleb Durbin? Why Ex-Yankee Is Game-Changer For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have a very exciting prospect on the way to the majors.
It was reported by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on Thursday that the team is calling up young infielder Caleb Durbin to replace Oliver Dunn on the roster after he was sent to the minors.
"Infield prospect Caleb Durbin was on his way to Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers moved to generate more production from third base," McCalvy said. "The Brewers announced Thursday morning that they’d optioned third baseman Oliver Dunn to Triple-A Nashville, and while they didn’t immediately announce a corresponding move, a source indicated to MLB.com that it would be Durbin, the 25-year-old infielder who was acquired from the Yankees in the Devin Williams trade and ranks 21st on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top Milwaukee prospects."
Durbin likely will take over as the everyday thrid baseman, at least in the short term. That should excite Brewers fans. He was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves and ended up in the New York Yankees' farm system in a trade involving Lucas Luetge.
He shot up the Yankees farm system and shined in 2024. Last year he appeared in 90 games in the minors and slashed .275/.388/.451 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 25 doubles, two triples, and 61 runs scored. That's a pretty insane amount of production in a short time.
Durbin also played in the Arizona Fall League and slashed .312/.427/.548 with five homers, 21 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, and five doubles in 24 games played.
He didn't make the big league club out of camp, but has impressed at the Triple-A level.
The biggest thing that makes Durbin stand out is the fact that he is dynamic on the basepaths. This kid can hit the cover off the ball and can move. He fits into the Brewers' style of play and will make his big league debut as a member of the Brewers. There were rumors before the season that he would be the Yankees' starting second baseman but he was moved. He's another young guy to add to the core and is under team control for years.
Welcome to The Show!
