Who Is Quinn Priester? Why Brewers Landed Best Possible Solution
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been devastated to begin the 2025 season but they finally got a little relief on Monday.
Milwaukee agreed to send outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez to the Boston Red Sox in a package in order to land 24-year-old former first-round pick Quinn Priester, as originally shared by Beyond The Monster's Hunter Noll and later confirmed by the team.
"Per source: Boston Red Sox trade Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league OF Yophery Rodriguez, a player to be named later, and cash considerations," Noll said. "Details still being sorted on the trade."
Priester is an interesting pickup for Milwaukee and arguably is a best-case scenario for the team. There are a couple of veterans still lingering out there in free agency but if the Brewers were to sign someone, they likely would be in a similar boat as they are with José Quintana meaning they would need them to build up likely in the minors and eventually make their way to the big league club.
Milwaukee doesn't have the luxury of time thanks to all of the injuries that have piled up. Priester is someone who can help the team immediately. He didn't make Boston's big league roster, but he already has two years of big league experience with the Pittsburgh Pirates and one start with Boston last year.
He already had a full Spring Training under his belt and has been in the minors to kick off the season. Milwaukee desperately needs arms and Priester can help in that department. Plus, he's a former top prospect with upside. Milwaukee has proven in recent years that it knows how to develop pitching. Take Tobias Myers as an example from last year. Priester is someone who now is under team control for years at a cheap rate for Milwaukee.
Overall, this is a great move from Milwaukee.
