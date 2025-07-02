Why Brewers Shocked Insiders Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have been hot lately.
There was a time a few weeks ago in which it seemed like the Brewers could be hurdling towards a trade deadline firesale. Milwaukee was under .500 on May 26th at 27-28 and all of the buzz was pretty negative. Since then, the Brewers have gone 20-9 and are in second place in the National League Central. Milwaukee is just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs now for the top spot in the divison and have the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot.
Milwaukee has completely transformed the perception around the team. The Brewers aren't just slightly above .500, but now are 10 games above .500 at 47-37.
So, what are the Brewers going to do ahead of the upcoming trade deadline? The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Eno Sarris noted that Milwaukee's hot streak has come as a surprise and said the Brewers need a bat.
"It wasn’t that the Brewers didn’t need a bat the last time we did this; it’s that we were generally pessimistic about their chances to make a real playoff push," Britton, Gleeman, and Sarris said. "But now we have egg on our faces: Since we hit publish on that piece, Milwaukee is 11-4 (entering Tuesday night) and is pushing not only for the top wild-card spot but for the division as well. So yes, now is probably the time to add meaningfully to the left side of the defensive alignment, at shortstop, third base or left field.
"Yes, the platoon of Isaac Collins and Jake Bauers has done well in left, and Caleb Durbin has provided decent production in his time at the hot corner. But projection systems don’t love any of those players moving forward, Joey Ortiz just hasn’t worked out offensively this season, and the lineup as a whole includes too many bats that are league-average or below to settle at this many spots. The pitching staff looks absolutely legit; a better offense makes this a team capable not just of getting to October again, but of finally advancing."
The trade deadline will pass on July 31st. We should find out soon what the Brewers will do.
More MLB: Brandon Woodruff Breaks Silence With Brewers Return Days Away