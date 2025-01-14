Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Why Signing Ex-Cardinals' All-Star Should Be Brewers' Top Priority

The Brewers should strike a deal this offseason with the former All-Star

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers' infield alignment still seems to be up in the air.

With Willy Adams leaving the Brewers to join the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee has to sort out the infield. First base seems to be the easiest spot right now to project. Rhys Hoskins opted into his deal for 2025 and will be the team's starting first baseman barring an injury or trade.

Second base likely will be manned by Brice Turang after a Gold Glove Award-winning 2024 campaign with Milwaukee. Shortstop and third base are the biggest question marks. The Brewers have Joey Ortiz and he will man one of the spots. They could keep him at third base and then fill the shortstop with an outside addition or someone like Caleb Durbin.

Milwaukee also could easily move Ortiz to shortstop and then find a third base replacement on the open market or internally with someone like Durbin.

If the Brewers want to add an external piece, their top priority should be former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong. Milwaukee saw a lot of him in the division for the first six-plus seasons of his career. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 and has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals since.

He could play either shortstop or third base. He was moved to third base with the Royals to accompany shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Last year he made just $1.75 million last year and is projected to land a two-year, $9.3 million deal this offseason after clubbing 24 home runs.

The Brewers absolutely should give him a chance in free agency.

More MLB: Reds Urged To Consider Trade For Brewers' $18 Million Slugger

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed