Why Signing Ex-Cardinals' All-Star Should Be Brewers' Top Priority
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield alignment still seems to be up in the air.
With Willy Adams leaving the Brewers to join the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee has to sort out the infield. First base seems to be the easiest spot right now to project. Rhys Hoskins opted into his deal for 2025 and will be the team's starting first baseman barring an injury or trade.
Second base likely will be manned by Brice Turang after a Gold Glove Award-winning 2024 campaign with Milwaukee. Shortstop and third base are the biggest question marks. The Brewers have Joey Ortiz and he will man one of the spots. They could keep him at third base and then fill the shortstop with an outside addition or someone like Caleb Durbin.
Milwaukee also could easily move Ortiz to shortstop and then find a third base replacement on the open market or internally with someone like Durbin.
If the Brewers want to add an external piece, their top priority should be former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong. Milwaukee saw a lot of him in the division for the first six-plus seasons of his career. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 and has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals since.
He could play either shortstop or third base. He was moved to third base with the Royals to accompany shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Last year he made just $1.75 million last year and is projected to land a two-year, $9.3 million deal this offseason after clubbing 24 home runs.
The Brewers absolutely should give him a chance in free agency.
