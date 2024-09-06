Will Brewers Re-Sign Willy Adames? Insider Makes Bold Prediction On Slugger's Future
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is an impending free agent, and the club has a massive decision to make on his future.
The Brewers are one of the smallest markets in Major League Baseball. A history of being modest with their spending may result in letting Adames walk this winter. With the offseason right around the corner, one insider gave his thoughts on how Milwaukee will handle the 29-year-old.
"Do I think the Brewers should re-sign Willy Adames: Yes," Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter wrote Thursday morning. "Do I think they will: No. Ever since Joey Ortiz was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corbin Burnes trade, he has quietly been viewed as the shortstop of the future while he settles into life in the big leagues this season as a third baseman."
Adames is hitting .253 with 58 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .807 OPS (120 OPS+) in 140 games this season.
The shortstop has earned one of the larger contracts of the offseason and Milwaukee will likely be hesitant to cough up the cash required to keep Adames with the Brew Crew.
If the price were right, it would be a no-brainer to lock up the 29-year-old for the long haul -- but larger market teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will more than likely offer Adames a contract he couldn't say no to.
If Milwaukee plans to move Ortiz to the middle infield, Adames may not even receive an offer from the Brew Crew, but only time will tell how the front office handles the situation.
More MLB: Brewers' Future May Be In Jeopardy Following Latest Ranking Of Core Power By Insider