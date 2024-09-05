Brewers' Future May Be In Jeopardy Following Latest Ranking Of Core Power By Insider
Ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Milwaukee Brewers weren't anticipated to be anywhere near one of the best teams in the National League -- and one report suggests their domination isn't sustainable.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his third annual list ranking each Major League Baseball team's core talent, where the Brew Crew were dubbed below average at No. 17.
Essentially, the list takes players under team control for the next two seasons into consideration for what type of talent the team will boast in the upcoming years. Milwaukee has a few stars hitting the free-agent market very soon which could lead to a few seasons in the NL Central's basement.
The most notable name reaching free agency this winter is shortstop Willy Adames, arguably the best position player on the Brewers roster.
Adames is hitting .253 with 58 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .807 OPS (120 OPS+) in 140 games this season.
The 29-year-old is expecting a hefty payday this winter, and Milwaukee likely won't be able to afford it. If he walks in the offseason, the Brewers will have to look externally for a replacement as their No. 2 prospect shortstop Cooper Pratt won't be ready to play in the majors yet.
Superstar closer Devin Williams has a club option for 2025, which the Brewers would be smart to exercise, but the 29-year-old will be a free agent after next season.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins is under team control through 2026 and despite a down year for the 31-year-old, is a big part of Milwaukee's roster.
The Brew Crew does have a couple of stars locked in for the foreseeable future, catcher William Contreras and outfielder Christian Yelich -- but those two alone won't be able to carry Milwaukee to the promised land.
On the bright side, rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio and No. 1 pitching prospect right-hander Jacob Misiorowski should be household names soon.
The Brewers could replicate the success they've found this season in 2025, but their core may need reinforcements if the club wishes to be great for years to come.
