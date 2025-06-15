World Series Champ, 11-Year MLB Veteran Leaving Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal but it doesn't sound like he's actually ever going to get into a big league game with the franchise.
The 11-year big league veteran is opting out of his deal with the Brewers as shared by reporter Francys Romero and MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"Eddie Rosario signed a minor league deal with the Brewers on May 14, and has yet to be called up to the big leagues," Polishuk said. "Rosario will therefore enact a June 15 opt-out clause in his contract and become a free agent, according to reporter Francys Romero.
"The 2021 NLCS MVP has hit .290/.373/.449 with two home runs over 83 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville, which comes on the heels of an even more impressive .339/.406/.542 slash line in 69 PA with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this season. While these numbers indicate that the 33-year-old has something left in the tank, Rosario’s subpar production in the majors over the last two seasons likely gave the Brewers some pause about bringing him up to the active roster."
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed the early reports.
"Per the Brewers, Eddie Rosario was granted his release from his minor league contract and is now a free agent," Hogg said.
Rosario is an 11-year big league veteran, World Series champion, and has a National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award under his belt.
