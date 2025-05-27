Yankees, Brewers Both Linked to Pursuing Trade For Angel
With May just a few days away from coming to an end, trade speculation already has started to get taken to another level.
We're now about a third of the way through the 2025 Major League Baseball season and teams have had a chance to get a better look at their rosters and see where they fall in the standings. Right now, the Milwaukee Brewers are in third place in the National League Central with a 27-28 record. While this is the case, Milwaukee has the talent to get back on track and go on a run.
Their track record over the last few years is hard to ignore. The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games in a season since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Before that, the last time they won fewer than 86 games was in 2016. Soon enough, we'll probably see them flip a switch and go on some sort of run, that's been the trend over the last few years.
If that ends up being the case, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Brewers look to add some talent before the July 31st trade deadline and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson mentioned the Brewers, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs as fits for Los Angeles Angels infielder Yoán Moncada.
"No. 8. Yoán Moncada, 3B, Los Angeles Angels," Anderson said. "It's to be seen if the Angels fall far enough from the race to consider selling off pieces. I'm including Moncada here because I'm skeptical about Los Angeles' chances (based both on their roster and their run differential). He's having a heck of a rebound season, hitting the ball hard and on a line while drawing his share of walks. Potential fits: Brewers, Cubs, Yankees."
Moncada has appeared in 26 games so far this season and is slashing .221/.333/.442 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, five doubles, and one triple.