Yankees Came Close To Signing Ex-Brewers Star: 'Timeline Didn't Work'
Many Milwaukee Brewers fans were sad to see star shortstop Willy Adames join the San Francisco Giants this past offseason, but a new report reveals that Adames nearly didn’t end up in San Fran.
According to New York Post’s Dan Martin, the 29-year-old Adames enjoyed conversations he had with the New York Yankees’ front office and manager Aaron Boone during the offseason, and a union was written on the wall.
“I knew it was a possibility for me to play (in New York)” Adames said, per Martin. “We had a conversation and it was amazing. It was more about me, the person, than about my stats. I really liked that. … The timeline (ultimately) didn’t work out for them to bring me to New York.”
Boone also commented on Saturday about New York’s offseason pursuit of Adames, per Martin. “We’re a big fan of that player and getting to talk to him,” Boone revealed. “He’s definitely a guy we were very interested in and really liked. We were going through the (Juan) Soto stuff and weren’t able to commit to him, one way or the other. He went off the board pretty quick there.”
Adames might be wearing pinstripes right now if the Soto situation had sorted itself sooner, but it wasn’t meant to be. By the time Soto signed with the New York Mets on December 11, Adames had already signed with the Giants four days earlier for seven years and $182 million.
Adames isn’t off to the best start in San Francisco, although the 11-4 Giants are winning nonetheless. Adames is slashing .186/.269/.237 with 0 home runs and six RBI in 59 at-bats so far as a Giant.
Meanwhile in Milwaukee, Joey Ortiz has taken over shortstop duties. The nimble fielder Ortiz isn’t hitting yet, but Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Sal Frelick have picked up the slack so far in 2025 for the 8-8 Brew Crew.
Adames will face his former teammates when the Brewers host the Giants at American Family Field for a four-game set starting on April 21.
