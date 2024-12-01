Yankees Floated As Possible 'Dark Horse' For Brewers 2-Time All-Star
Soon enough, real moves will start to pop up across Major League Baseball rather than just speculation and rumors.
December is now here. The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off in a week and that typically is a jumping-off point for the offseason. Things typically start slowly, but the Winter Meetings typically end up being an unofficial point where players start to sign or be traded left and right.
The Milwaukee Brewers will be a team to watch. Milwaukee certainly could add to the organization, but likely in small, cheap ways. The Brewers have been in a lot of trade rumors over the last month or so with two-time All-Star Devin Williams consistently mentioned.
He arguably is the best closer in baseball, and if he's available, any contender would make sense for him. Williams is projected to earn $8.4 million in his final year before free agency in 2024 with the Brewers.
FanSided's Eric Treuden made a list of possible "dark horse" options for Williams aside from the Philadelphia Phillies and floated the New York Yankees as an option.
"The other club that made it all the way to the World Series this year is another one without a proven closer at the back-end of their 'pen," Treuden said. "Journeyman Luke Weaver became the Yankees' closer in the postseason and could conceivably take that role back come 2025, but he may be better suited as a multi-inning role-player that can bounce around between assignments in the bullpen.
"Like the (Los Angeles Dodgers), the Yankees easily have the pieces needed to land someone like Williams. If they have interest, the Brewers would have very little difficulty looking through their farm system and finding pieces that catch their eye."
New York is a team that could use a closer with Clay Holmes available in free agency. The Yankees aren't afraid to add to the bullpen and have a solid farm system. Hopefully, the Brewers will decide to keep Williams rather than trading him.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and could contend once again in 2025. Keeping Williams would help with that. The Yankees may make sense as a landing spot, but hopefully that doesn't happen.
