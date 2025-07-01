Yankees Inadvertently Could Help Brewers At Trade Deadline
What are the Milwaukee Brewers going to do ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Milwaukee looks like a team worth investing in. The Brewers are 47-37 on the season and have the talent to make some serious noise this year. Right now, the Brewers have the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and are just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the top spot. The Brewers are just two games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division.
If the Brewers want to add a piece to help down the stretch, it would make sense to trade from their surplus of pitching to get another bat or bullpen arm. FanSided's Mark Powell suggested that either José Quintana or Nestor Cortes are the Brewers' top trade chip.
"No. 8. Milwaukee Brewers, José Quintana or Nestor Cortes," Powell said. "Record: 47-37. Despite the sour taste left in the mouth of Brewers fans after an extra-inning loss in their series finale against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon, it was another strong week for the Crew. Milwaukee won each of their two series, dropped one game to each of the Pirates and Rockies, and finished the week with a 4-2 record.
"As the Brewers enter trade season just two games back of the Cubs in the NL Central, and squarely in the middle of the NL Wild Card race, the team could look to improve around the margins of their roster, particularly their bench. Though the Crew is currently getting consistent production up and down their everyday lineup, they are hardly ever turning to their bench pieces. The front office could use their abundant starting pitching depth to add a veteran bat who can impact the game with high-leverage pinch-hit at-bats late in the game or by filling in for the Brewers’ young position players should they struggle down the stretch."
Cortes came to town in a trade with the New York Yankees this past offseason. He is working his way back to the mound but he certainly could be a good trade chip because he could help bring a piece back and has missed time so anyway so he hasn't really helped the rotation any way.
