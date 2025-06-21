Yankees Likely Suitor For Brewers Rookie Sensation
The New York Yankees are always on the hunt for the next big thing, and they've always had the wallet to back it up.
Whether you like it or not, it's tradition in pro sports for big-market teams like the Yankees to poach talent from mid-market clubs, and Major League Baseball is certainly no exception.
It's difficult not to think of teams like the Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers anytime a transcendent player emerges in a smaller market. 'How long before the Yankees come calling?' we begin to wonder.
This is the mental exercise happening with fans at the moment concerning Milwaukee Brewers rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski, the 6-foot-7 flamethrower with a fastball that has touched 103 mph.
Misiorowski, recently called up to The Show by Milwaukee, absolutely burst onto the MLB scene, throwing 11 hitless innings to get his career started.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reacted with amazement on Friday night.
"Jacob Misiorowski’s streak of hitless innings to start his career just ended at 11 with a Matt Wallner two-run home run in the seventh," Passan wrote.
"He had been perfect through six before walking Byron Buxton. Regardless, the Brewers have a star in the making in Misiorowski. Unreal stuff."
The Brewers, no strangers to losing talent to larger markets, should do everything they can to keep Misiorowski in-house in the years to come. His pre-arbitration status keeps him cost-controlled for now, but his trajectory suggests he’ll command a massive extension in the months. Milwaukee, a franchise known for fiscal restraint, will need to pay handsomely to lock him up long-term, and that's exactly what the Brewers should do, provided the right-hander stays healthy.
Milwaukee must act proactively. Extending Misiorowski early, as they did with players like Christian Yelich, could secure their rotation’s future and deter a club like New York’s advances.
The Yankees’ interest in Misiorowski here is purely speculative, but their history suggests they’re already monitoring his progress and will be ready to pounce is the Brewers don't take care of business.
