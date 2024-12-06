Yankees, Mets Reportedly Waiting On Juan Soto To Bid For Brewers' Willy Adames
The Milwaukee Brewers may have to sit by and watch as two of the largest markets in Major League Baseball look to poach their star shortstop Willy Adames.
Although outfielder Juan Soto has been taking headlines by storm, Adames will be taking over very soon. As clubs across the league await Soto's decision, an MLB insider suggested that both New York teams could be looking to acquire Adames.
"More than any other player, Adames will benefit from Soto's final choice, because he fits so many of the bidders," ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday Morning. "He could be a third baseman for the Mets or the Yankees, and there is confidence among both of those teams that Adames could handle the scrutiny of New York."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games last season.
Essentially, Soto will be the first domino to fall in the Adames sweepstakes with the Yankees and Mets ready to pounce on the 29-year-old.
The shortstop created a large market for himself in the 2024 campaign and sweetened the deal by being open to a position change to the hot corner.
Once Soto chooses where he'll call home, it will likely be time to keep a sharp eye on Adames.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Hurler Predicted To Earn Higher Annual Value Than Yankees' Gerrit Cole