Yankees Predicted To Land $8 Million Brewers 2-Time All-Star In Stunning Blockbuster
There's one big question hanging over the Milwaukee Brewers' heads this winter: Is Devin Williams still going to be a Brewer by Opening Day?
He may have blown the save in the Brewers' season-ending loss against the New York Mets, but for the last five years, Williams has had a claim to be the best reliever in baseball. He's a two-time National League Reliever of the Year, and owns a ridiculous 1.83 ERA in 235 1/3 innings.
Because he will be a free agent after the coming season, Williams has been bandied about as a likely trade candidate, especially considering the Brewers declined his $10.5 million club option for 2025. It's a habit of Milwaukee's to trade superstars before they leave in free agency, so Williams could very well be next.
If Williams is on the move, though, where will he be pitching next?
On Wednesday, analyst and ex-big-leaguer Mark DeRosa of MLB Network predicted that the Brewers would send Williams to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade before Opening Day.
"Devin Williams, pack your stuff," DeRosa said. "We're not staying in Milwaukee. Yourself, and I think Luke Weaver, are going to be in that Yankee bullpen throwing absolute bullets. Devin Williams to the Yankees makes a ton of sense for me."
DeRosa managed Williams for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball classic, so he's seen up close how big an impact the star closer can have on a game. The Yankees, who are coming off a World Series appearance, are also renowned for the success they get out of most of their relievers.
Milwaukee doesn't have to trade Williams now, though. Trade deadline prices were sky-high last season and if no one blows the Brewers away, they can wait on a deal until the end of July in hopes that the right prospect package comes along.
So what if the Yankees want Williams now? Pay up, Bronx Bombers.
