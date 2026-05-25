105 MPH? Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Thinks He Has Another Gear

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski has had an electrifying season to this point.

The 24-year-old flamethrower has a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts this season, to go along with an 88-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 innings pitched. Misiorowski is 4-2 on the season so far and will look for his fifth win of the season on Monday when Milwaukee kicks off a three-game series at American Family Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Misiorowski has been among the best overall pitchers in Major League Baseball so far this season. On top of that, he has flashed a fastball that no other starter in big league history has been able to match. On May 8, Misiorowski threw the seven fastest pitches recorded in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) by a starter in big league history. Misiorowski topped out at 103.6 miles per hour and all seven of the pitches came in the first inning against the New York Yankees that day.

Misiorowski thinks he has more as well.

The big righty joined "On Base" with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts and was asked how hard he thinks he can throw. Misiorowski said he thinks he has more and can reach 105 miles per hour.

The Brewers Star Thinks He Has More

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think 104-105 mph," Misiorowski said to Betts when asked how hard he thinks he could throw. "I think I could touch 105."

105 MPH?! 🤯



Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski thinks he can throw it 👀



🚨 New On Base episode: https://t.co/6YFSJyiPh9 pic.twitter.com/dP6ZZwaNE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2026

The craziest thing about Misiorowski's take is that if anyone can do it, it would be him. Again, he recorded the seven fastest pitches in a game in the pitch-tracking era by a starter all in the same inning of one game on May 8. When the weather starts to get a little warmer, it should give the righty even more zip on his fastball. Misiorowski isn't just a superstar in the making any longer. He has arrived.

Misiorowski made 15 big league appearances in the majors last season and earned an All-Star nod after just a handful. At the time, there were fans around the league who thought the honor was too early and that others deserved it more. When Misiorowski ultimately ends up landing an All-Star nod this season, there isn't going to be a person out there who complains about it, unless they're a fan of the Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is certainly fortunate to have Misiorowski and he realistically could reach these lofty numbers.