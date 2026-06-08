3 Perfect Brewers Trade Deadline Fits As Market Heats Up

As the Milwaukee Brewers have continued to heat up with the weather, trade deadline chatter around Major League Baseball has detonated in record time this year.

The Brewers aren’t usually an easy team to predict when it comes to trade deadlines. Though they don’t seem likely to pull a 2022 surprise and trade a star, they definitely can’t be counted upon to go all-in, since their yearly success is typically built on continuity and playing the value game.

Whatever they choose to do, the Brewers will have options in terms of who to target. Today, we’ve selected three that make perfect sense for this Milwaukee team, all of whom would help push for that elusive first World Series win in franchise history.

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers SP

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’d be doing Milwaukee a disservice not to at least mention the possibility of a Skubal trade. The Brewers’ farm system is arguably the best in the entire league, making them one of the front-runners to catch the Tigers’ eye with whatever they’d be offering if they threw their hat in the ring.

As the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, Skubal would be the kind of addition that would truly move the needle and announce to the rest of the league that the Brewers fully intended on bringing home the Commisioner’s Trophy this fall. Still, the other two names on this list are probably a lot more realistic.

Isaac Paredes - Houston Astros 3B

Paredes’ name has been all over the trade rumor mill for the last eight months or so. The Astros have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams, even if things are improving slightly in June, and third base is easily the position that has plagued the Brewers the most of late.

This is about the right level of player for the Brewers to target — impact guy, but probably not outrageously expensive to acquire. Plus, Paredes is under team control for next year as well, which could allow the Brewers to recoup their prospect investment in a trade this offseason if they wanted to clear a path for a top prospect like Cooper Pratt, Jett Williams, or Jesús Made in 2027.

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox RP

Because why not? Chapman is a rental, and the Brewers could stand to upgrade their bullpen, even if they’ve got a handful of guys they trust like Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby. Plus, lefty DL Hall just hit the injured list and could be out a while, meaning more southpaw firepower might be a necessity.

Relievers are typically more attainable at trade deadlines than star players at other positions, which could be especially true this year if the San Diego Padres aren’t stirring the pot by giving up No. 1 prospects for the Tanner Scotts and Mason Millers of the world. And Chapman would solidify the ninth inning to make the Milwaukee bullpen far more dynamic in all other situations.