3 Players Brewers Can Realistically Target Ahead of 2026 Trade Deadline

We can be fairly certain that the Milwaukee Brewers will remain in playoff contention up through the Major League Baseball trade deadline this season, but they'll likely still pursue modest targets.

There would surely be a lot of Brewers fans thrilled if their favorite team made a blockbuster trade for a star, the kind that usually happens when Milwaukee is giving away said star. If that's not in the cards, though, there could still be wins to pick up at the margins.

Predictions are tough this far in advance of the trade deadline, but because May feels like the start of trade rumor season every year at this point, let's putt on our Matt Arnold hat and try to predict some of the Brewers' top targets.

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Matt Strahm - Kansas City Royals RP

The Brewers traded for a Royals lefty in the offseason to shore up their bullpen, but Angel Zerpa is done for at least the rest of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Might it make sense to double down on dealing with the same club?

As is the case with many deals on this list, the Royals would likely have to fall a fair few games out of playoff contention. That looked probable early on, but Kansas City got hot starting in late April and plays in a weak division. Strahm has tons of playoff experience and a 2.77 ERA in his last 203 regular-season games.

Reid Detmers - Los Angeles Angels SP

May 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the first inning against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every season, we struggle to figure out who Reid Detmers is. Starter or reliever? Stuff monster with potential or too erratic to be trusted? But if he were traded from one of the worst teams at pitching development to the Brewers, we likely wouldn't wonder anymore.

Arbitration eligible for two more years after the conclusion of this one, Detmers is a particularly fun target to think about for the Brewers because they could deploy him in so many scenarios. We've seen Kyle Harrison's transformation in Milwaukee, and Detmers isn't really much older.

Isaac Paredes - Houston Astros 3B

May 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) throws to first from his knees to get an out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

We'll keep speculating about the possibility of Paredes being traded -- whether it's to the Brewers or somewhere else -- until it no longer makes sense. The Astros are going to have too many infielders for four spots again next season when Carlos Correa is back, so it still makes sense to trade someone this summer if they're out of the race.

Meanwhile, as much as the Brewers' bigger offensive issue might be shortstop in comparison to third base, Paredes might be the only bat on the left side of the infield who can reasonably had in Milwaukee's price range, yet still would profile as a meaningful upgrade.