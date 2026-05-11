Brewers Have One Obvious Trade Target Long Before Deadline Approaches

May is the official start to trade rumor season in Major League Baseball this season, so Milwaukee Brewers fans can begin thinking about the July deadline as early as they please.

Some might choose to tune out the noise, but for those who like to be first to the table, there's a pretty clear place to start. The left side of the infield is becoming an urgent need for Milwaukee this season, and although there are multiple top prospect options the team could turn to, we can't rule out the trade market.

So to get the ball rolling, here are a few names to watch as potential upgrades for the Brewers -- bearing in mind that they're unlikely to take on expensive veteran contracts like, say, Bo Bichette or Trevor Story.

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Isaac Paredes - HOU 3B

May 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) stands on the field during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If the Brewers are going to go big game hunting, Paredes is one of the few All-Stars who could be attainable. It would likely require the Astros' 16-25 start to turn into a lost season, because there's no longer an infield logjam in Houston, but it's certainly possible they could look to sell on a guy with perplexing under-the-hood metrics and a contract that expires in a year and a half.

Mark Vientos - NYM 3B/1B

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos (27) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers acquired Andrew Vaughn, another big right-handed bat who was struggling with the team that drafted him, and found immediate success. If the Brewers are alright with letting Vientos reclaim the third-base job on defense for a while (a big if, mind you), it's easy to see why the bat would be of interest.

Yoan Moncada - LAA 3B

Apr 14, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) hits a two-run single in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

One former Los Angeles Angels switch-hitter is struggling in the Brewers lineup, so why not replace him with another of the exact same category?

Moncada put up back-to-back seasons with an OPS+ above 115 before slumping for the first quarter of this year. He's someone most teams would likely pass over, but the Brewers' cost-efficient mindset might lead to a buy-low opportunity and a second-half breakout.