Brewers Have One Obvious Trade Target Long Before Deadline Approaches
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May is the official start to trade rumor season in Major League Baseball this season, so Milwaukee Brewers fans can begin thinking about the July deadline as early as they please.
Some might choose to tune out the noise, but for those who like to be first to the table, there's a pretty clear place to start. The left side of the infield is becoming an urgent need for Milwaukee this season, and although there are multiple top prospect options the team could turn to, we can't rule out the trade market.
So to get the ball rolling, here are a few names to watch as potential upgrades for the Brewers -- bearing in mind that they're unlikely to take on expensive veteran contracts like, say, Bo Bichette or Trevor Story.
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Isaac Paredes - HOU 3B
If the Brewers are going to go big game hunting, Paredes is one of the few All-Stars who could be attainable. It would likely require the Astros' 16-25 start to turn into a lost season, because there's no longer an infield logjam in Houston, but it's certainly possible they could look to sell on a guy with perplexing under-the-hood metrics and a contract that expires in a year and a half.
Mark Vientos - NYM 3B/1B
The Brewers acquired Andrew Vaughn, another big right-handed bat who was struggling with the team that drafted him, and found immediate success. If the Brewers are alright with letting Vientos reclaim the third-base job on defense for a while (a big if, mind you), it's easy to see why the bat would be of interest.
Yoan Moncada - LAA 3B
One former Los Angeles Angels switch-hitter is struggling in the Brewers lineup, so why not replace him with another of the exact same category?
Moncada put up back-to-back seasons with an OPS+ above 115 before slumping for the first quarter of this year. He's someone most teams would likely pass over, but the Brewers' cost-efficient mindset might lead to a buy-low opportunity and a second-half breakout.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com