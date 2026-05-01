4 Options for Brewers to Replace Brandon Woodruff
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The Milwaukee Brewers are still waiting to hear more about All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff.
The nine-year big league veteran has a 3.60 ERA on the season so far through six starts across 30 innings of work. Right now, it's unclear whether or not he will be able to make his next start, though. In fact, the likely option is that he will not make his next start. Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that the club is going to give Woodruff some "time off" after he was pulled from his start early on Thursday.
An exact timeline has not been given for Woodruff yet and he is expected to undergo imaging in the aftermath of his early exit.
If he needs to miss time, who should replace him in the Brewers' rotation? Here are four options.
No. 1: Logan Henderson
Henderson would be the easiest and most obvious option to replace Woodruff. He already has made a start in the big leagues this season and has done well down in Triple-A. Henderson has a 1.02 ERA in five total appearances down in the minors so far this season. If Woodruff needs to miss any time, the easiest option would be to simply pencil Henderson in until Woodruff is ready to go.
No. 2: Quinn Priester
Priester is on a minor league rehab assignment right now after kicking off the season on the Injured List due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Last year, he had a 13-3 record and 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched. At some point, he is going to help. But he has a 12.00 ERA in two appearances down in Triple-A.
No. 3: Shane Drohan
Drohan is already in the majors with the Brewers and has started and come out of the bullpen. He has a 3.86 ERA in four appearances, including one start. On Thursday, Drohan pitched four innings for Milwaukee and allowed just one earned run and struck out four batters. He would be another easy option to simply move into the starting rotation.
No. 4: Nestor Cortes
This is a much more unlikely option, but a fit nonetheless. Cortes spent some time with the Brewers in 2025 and was traded to the San Diego Padres. Right now, Cortes arguably is the best remaining starter available in free agency. If Woodruff missed a chunk of time, Cortes would be an easy option to sign and have as a depth piece.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com