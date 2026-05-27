Aaron Ashby’s 9th Win Fuels Brewers’ Historic Sweep of Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers earned one of their most improbable wins of the season on Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals and didn't have anything going offensively until late. Dustin May was dealing for St. Louis and carried a no-hitter until the eighth inning. In the eighth inning, he allowed two base hits and the Brewers took advantage. JoJo Romero came in relief and blew the save and the Brewers were able to score on a base hit and then an error to win, 2-1.

With the win, Milwaukee secured a three-game sweep over St. Louis at home at American Family Field. This in itself is impressive seeing how it was the Brewers' first sweep of the Cardinals at home since June 10-12, 2011 at home.

In the process, reliever Aaron Ashby earned his league-leading ninth win of the season and improved to 9-0 overall on the season.

Aaron Ashby Is On Another Planet

May 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It is just ridiculous what Ashby has been able to do so far this season for the Brewers. It has been talked about all season how Ashby has been in the right place at the right time and stacking wins for the club and that trend continued in improbable fashion on Wednesday. He pitched two shutout innings against St. Louis and allowed one base hit and walked one batter. In the process, he became the first big league pitcher this year to reach nine wins. No other hurler has more than eight. The only other hurler with eight wins on the season so far is Gavin Williams of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The record for wins in a season by a reliever is 18. Now, Ashby is halfway there with roughly two-thirds of the season left to go. The bullpen is volatile, but it is surprisingly possible.

Milwaukee battled the Cardinals all throughout the series and now have sweeps over the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals just a few days apart.

It's going to be hard for any team in the National League Central to catch the Brewers if they can keep playing like they have lately. Milwaukee is now 33-20 and is clearly in the driver's seat in the division. The Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are tied for second place in the division right now and are 4 1/2-games back. For Milwaukee, it's hard to ask for much more right now. The club is firing on all cylinders and has had good luck. A lethal combo.