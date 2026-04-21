Aaron Ashby’s Surprise Surge Has Him Leading MLB in Wins for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have Major League Baseball's wins leader so far in the 2026 MLB season, but it's not who you think.

When it comes to Milwaukee, you'd think the wins leader for the club would be someone like Jacob Misiorowski or Brandon Woodruff. That isn't the case, though. Relief pitcher Aaron Ashby is leading the Brewers — and Major League Baseball — as a whole with five wins right now.

How about that? Ashby is tied with Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels for the league lead with his five wins. Ashby has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Brewers and has a 3.21 ERA across 14 innings of work. Milwaukee has played just 21 games so far this season. That's 12.96 percent of the 2026 season. Ashby is going to have time to rack up more wins before this season comes to a close.

The Brewers Reliever Has Thrived In 2026

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) warms up in the teams new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Now, of course, wins are volatile when it comes to relievers. There's really no way to predict how many wins a reliever is going to get because it depends on the score of a game changing at a very specific point. For example, Ashby earned his fifth win of the season after pitching just 1/3 of an inning on April 16. His fourth win of the season came on April 15 when he pitched one inning. Wins are impossible to predict for relievers, clearly.

If he can keep up this pace (five wins in 12.96 percent of the season), it would be a pace of 38 wins over the course of the 2026 season. Now, of course that's just not going to happen. It just goes to show how wild a pace he's on right now to kick off the season.

Right now, the record for wins in a season by a reliever is held by former All-Star hurler Roy Face, who racked up 18 wins in 57 appearances in 1959 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ashby is just 13 wins away from tying the record on April 20. That's pretty wild. Again, there's no way to predict how things will shake out for relievers. There's a chance he doesn't earn another win all season. There's also a chance that he racks up another five wins over the next few weeks. It's just simply unpredictable. But Ashby has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for to kick off the 2026 season.