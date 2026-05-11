Aaron Judge Sees Something Special in Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski has the best fastball in Major League Baseball right now for a starter.

Of course, there are other great fastballs out there right now, like Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, among many others. There isn't a starter out there right now that has a fastball that compares to Misiorowski's, though.

Misiorowski threw the seven fastest pitches by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, dating back to 2008, in his last start alone. That isn't an exaggeration or a typo. On May 8, Misiorowski not only threw the fastest pitch by a starter since 2008, but the seven fastest pitches all in the same game. That's ridiculous and one of the game's best took notice.

The Brewers Ace Has One Of The Best Pitches In The Game

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) celebrates after earning the final out of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was on the other side when Misiorowski was making history on Friday. That day, Judge went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Afterward, Judge said that Misiorowski has one of the best fastballs that he has ever seen.

"One of the best fastballs I've ever seen," Judge said. " ... They've got a great, great, great young star over there."

High praise from one of this generation's best pic.twitter.com/ZDVzU4aMso — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 10, 2026

Judge is one of the most prolific sluggers in recent memory. Arguably, he is the most feared hitter in the game. When he says something like this about a guy, it holds weight. So, Judge's comments about Misiorowski only adds more fuel to this idea that he has the best fastball of any starter in the big leagues right now.

Frankly, it may be the best fastball of any starter in the league in years. Of course, it's faster than every other one, but it also moves and is nearly impossible to hit. Opponents are hitting .205 against it so far this season despite the young hurler throwing it 61.3 percent of the time. The fastball is his calling card, and yet guys can't hit it well, even if they know it's coming.

The Brewers have a budding superstar on their hands and he's just 24 years old. He has a 2.45 ERA in eight starts and is just scratching the surface. Realistically, he should just keep getting better. Milwaukee certainly has its ace of the future already on its hands right now.