Brewers May Lose 32-Year-Old Slugger To Surprise AL Central Team, Insider

The Milwaukee Brewers have already had a very productive offseason to date. After falling short in the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers were able to bring back right-hander Brandon Woodruff with the qualifying offer.

They also appear to prefer holding onto Freddy Peralta, so their pitching staff should be set for 2026. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t have to deal with some potential losses in free agency.

Slugger Rhys Hoskins is a free agent, and the Brewers may not bring him back. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com predicts that he will land with a surprising American League Central team.

Brewers Could Lose Rhys Hoskins To Minnesota Twins

“The Twins could use an upgrade at first base and a right-handed power bat, making Hoskins an ideal fit. He’s entering his age-33 season and played in only 90 games in 2025, but the veteran is only one year removed from a 26-homer season for the Brewers, a total he reached or exceeded in each of his five full seasons prior to last year,” Feinsand wrote.

Hoskins hit just .237/.332/.416 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and a .748 OPS. However, he does still possess power from the right side of the plate and can play not only first base, but a little bit of outfield as well, which could benefit the Twins if they sign him.

The Brewers signed him to a two-year, $34 million contract prior to the 2024 season, but now that Andrew Vaughn has emerged as a power threat and with Jake Bauers as the backup option, there just isn't an everyday spot for Hoskins anymore, which is why losing him shouldn’t hurt them too badly.

Despite hitting 26 home runs in 2024, he hit just .214 during the regular season. His average was up a little this year, but his power numbers had dropped.

If the Brewers do move on from Hoskins, it’s a clear signal that they trust Vaughn as the everyday first baseman and Bauers as the backup moving forward.

It should be interesting to see what the Brewers do this offseason in addition to keeping Woodruff and holding onto Peralta, but it would seem that Hoskins’ days in Milwaukee have come to an end.

