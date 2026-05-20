As Jacob Misiorowski Dominates, Mystery Around 95 MPH 'Slider' Continues
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The season of Jacob Misiorowski continued on Tuesday night, propelling the Milwaukee Brewers into first place at the same time.
Misiorowski's six-inning scoreless start against the rival Chicago Cubs dropped his ERA to 1.89 on the season, while his eight strikeouts increased his major league-leading total to 88. He's becoming the most indomitable force in pitching, but there's still one controversy that percolates.
Does Misiorowski really throw a slider that averages 95 and tops out at 98 mph? As it turns out, that's increasingly becoming a matter of perspective.
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Slider or cutter? Analyst weighs in
On Tuesday, Baseball Savant proclaimed that Misiorowski had thrown 25 sliders out of his 74 pitches, with no mention of the term "cutter." The pitch averaged 94.7 mph on the night and is at 94.6 mph on the season.
However, analyst Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic took to X and cited color analyst Vinny Rottino on the Brewers' broadcast telling viewers that the team considered Misiorowski's primary "slider" to be a cutter, and had also added more of a true slider to the arsenal this season.
Stern also showed a graphic of Misiorowski's season arsenal, compiled by Thomas Nestico of TJStats, that asserted Misiorowski had thrown 199 cutters this season at an average of 94.8 mph, while he'd only thrown 10 sliders that averaged 90.7 mph.
For his part, Misiorowski has always called the pitch a slider, and the pitch-tracking systems agree. But before the 2024 season, he was only throwing his slider in the mid-80s, according to an MLB.com profile. At some point along the line, he began throwing it harder and flatter, which has undeniably contributed to his star status.
Does the primary breaking pitch behave more like a cutter than a slider, based on standards we know around the rest of the league? Sure, but who's to stop Misiorowski from calling that pitch a slider and terming the other, less frequently used breaker a "sweeper?"
If we put the semantics aside, we can also appreciate just how dominant the pitch has become. Misiorowski is holding hitters to a .100 batting average and 12 strikeouts on it so far this season.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com