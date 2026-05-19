Jacob Misiorowski's History Vs. Cubs Sets Up Exciting 1st-Place Showdown

In Jacob Misiorowski's brief, must-watch Major League Baseball career, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the most important heels.

Misiorowski will start against the Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. It will be the fifth time already that he will have seen the Chicago lineup, and each of the other four games produced a noteworthy plot point for the fireballer's career.

Let's go through that history, as it seems to suggest that Tuesday night's game will have some real implications for Misiorowski's season trajectory; good or bad, we don't know.

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Recapping Misiorowski's history vs. CHC

Aug 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Misiorowski's first start against the Cubs came last July, his second outing after being named the All-Star with the least major league experience in the sport's history. The Brewers won, 8-4, but Misiorowski took a Seiya Suzuki line drive to the shin that landed him on the 15-day injured list. That IL stint, in turn, dramatically affected his season.

Coming back in mid-August, Misiorowski seemingly couldn't get his act together. He had a rough start against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 15, but his second start back, a four-inning clunker against the Cubs, was a signal that he might not be destined to stay as dominant post-injury as he was beforehand.

Though he kept his spot in the rotation moving forward after that Cubs start, Misiorowski pitched to a 4.68 ERA from Aug. 26 through Sep. 19, causing manager Pat Murphy to move him to the bullpen for the postseason. There, he once again clashed with Chicago in some fateful duels.

In a best-of-five series, Misiorowski won two decisions out of the bullpen. He threw three scoreless bulk innings out of the bullpen in a 7-3 win in Game 2, then came back for Game 5 and threw four innings, allowing just one run, in a 3-1 win that sent the Brewers to the Championship Series.

It's hard to imagine we'll see Misiorowski in the bullpen again any time soon, as he's become his team's ace. But the Cubs have already seen his highs and lows, and in a game on Tuesday where the winner will retain sole possession of first place in this hotly contested division, we should see fireworks.