Blockbuster 2-For-1 Mock Trade Sends 2-Time All-Star to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers made a bold move by trading Caleb Durbin during the offseason without an immediate upgrade or replacement for him at the hot corner. This move has aged horribly, as the Brewers' platoon of David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo hasn't worked whatsoever.

The Brewers have struggled for the last week or two as injuries pile up and players continue to struggle. If they want to get back to where they should be in the standings, they're going to need to make a move.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send top prospects Logan Henderson and Luis Lara to the Houston Astros in exchange for corner infielder Isaac Paredes.

Isaac Paredes would be the perfect addition for the Brewers

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is congratulated by Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) after the final out against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"An infield logjam as a result of the Carlos Correa reunion last summer made Isaac Paredes a popular name on the trade market during the offseason, and while he ultimately stayed put, he remains a logical trade candidate," Reuter wrote. "That's especially true if the Astros continue to struggle, as his remaining club control through 2027 and All-Star pedigree still give him significant trade value, even if he doesn't have an everyday home in the Houston lineup.

"The 27-year-old had a 124 OPS+ with 20 home runs and 2.3 WAR in 102 games last season while earning his second career All-Star selection, and he has a 115 OPS+ over seven seasons in the majors. Meanwhile, third base has been a black hole for the Brewers, with newcomers Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton splitting duties and hitting a combined .153/.254/.220 with zero home runs."

Paredes is the perfect addition for the Brewers. They need help at third base and designated hitter right now. In the near future, they're going to need help at first base. Paredes could fill any of those roster holes in an instant.

A package of Lara and Henderson is a steep price to pay, but Paredes isn't a rental. He's under team control until 2028, so the Brewers would have him for two more seasons.

If Milwaukee isn't willing to go after a guy like Paredes, that might fit the way they operate. But that doesn't mean it doesn't make sense. Paredes would be the perfect addition to the Brewers' lineup for the next few seasons.