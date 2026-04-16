Blockbuster 2-For-1 Mock Trade Sends 2-Time All-Star to Brewers
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The Milwaukee Brewers made a bold move by trading Caleb Durbin during the offseason without an immediate upgrade or replacement for him at the hot corner. This move has aged horribly, as the Brewers' platoon of David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo hasn't worked whatsoever.
The Brewers have struggled for the last week or two as injuries pile up and players continue to struggle. If they want to get back to where they should be in the standings, they're going to need to make a move.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send top prospects Logan Henderson and Luis Lara to the Houston Astros in exchange for corner infielder Isaac Paredes.
Isaac Paredes would be the perfect addition for the Brewers
"An infield logjam as a result of the Carlos Correa reunion last summer made Isaac Paredes a popular name on the trade market during the offseason, and while he ultimately stayed put, he remains a logical trade candidate," Reuter wrote. "That's especially true if the Astros continue to struggle, as his remaining club control through 2027 and All-Star pedigree still give him significant trade value, even if he doesn't have an everyday home in the Houston lineup.
"The 27-year-old had a 124 OPS+ with 20 home runs and 2.3 WAR in 102 games last season while earning his second career All-Star selection, and he has a 115 OPS+ over seven seasons in the majors. Meanwhile, third base has been a black hole for the Brewers, with newcomers Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton splitting duties and hitting a combined .153/.254/.220 with zero home runs."
Paredes is the perfect addition for the Brewers. They need help at third base and designated hitter right now. In the near future, they're going to need help at first base. Paredes could fill any of those roster holes in an instant.
A package of Lara and Henderson is a steep price to pay, but Paredes isn't a rental. He's under team control until 2028, so the Brewers would have him for two more seasons.
If Milwaukee isn't willing to go after a guy like Paredes, that might fit the way they operate. But that doesn't mean it doesn't make sense. Paredes would be the perfect addition to the Brewers' lineup for the next few seasons.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel