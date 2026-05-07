Brandon Sproat’s Buzz Is Growing Louder With Every Brewers Start

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly aren't afraid to make a trade if a star is about to get paid.

We've seen it numerous times over the last few years alone. Freddy Peralta is the most recent and was traded to the New York Mets to bring hurler Brandon Sproat to town along with No. 3 prospect Jett Williams. Beyond Peralta, the Brewers traded guys away including Devin Williams, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader, among others.

You can't fault the Brewers' strategy at this point. Last year, the Brewers traded Williams before the 2025 campaign kicked off and immediately replaced him with Trevor Megill as the full-time closer and went on to set a new franchise record with 97 wins. The Brewers have won three National League Central titles in a row and are off to a better start this season than last year, despite trading Peralta. The Brewers are 19-16 through 35 games. Last year, the Brewers were 17-18 through 35 games.

Seemingly, it doesn't matter who the Brewers give up. They find replacements and win games. So far this season, Brewers fans haven't seen Williams in action in the majors, but Sproat is with the big league club. On Wednesday, he got the ball in the Brewers' series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals and it was arguably his best start of the season so far.

The Brewers Found Another Intriguing Arm

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Sproat faced a very difficult Cardinals team and allowed just one base hit across four innings of work. He threw just 76 pitches before the Brewers took him out, but he held St. Louis in check. Sproat didn't allow a run and struck out five batters in the process.

His ERA on the season is now 5.87, which doesn't sound great but he has been better than this number sounds. He allowed seven earned runs in three innings in his first appearances of the season. That's going to skew the numbers. Since then, though, he has a 4.23 ERA in his last 27 2/3 innings pitched. If you dig even deeper, he has a 3.54 ERA in his last 20 1/3 innings pitched.

He's in the 84th percentile in fastball velocity and is just 25 years old. If the Brewers can continue to develop him, he's someone who could be near the top of Milwaukee's rotation for a long time to come.

He's young, but he's really starting to find his footing and it looks like yet another good deal for Milwaukee. In comparison, if you were wondering, Peralta has a 2.42 ERA across his last 22 1/2 innings pitched across his last four starts. That's five earned runs. In Sproat's last 20 1/3 innings pitched across his last four starts, he allowed just three more runs, for a total of eight. Really not that far off.