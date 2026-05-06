Brewers-Cardinals Recap: Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Steal the Show

The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column on Wednesday with a good, all-around win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The three-game series turned into a two-game set thanks to a rainout on Tuesday. That game will be made up in July. The Cardinals took Game 1 on Monday and the Brewers were able to save a series split with a 6-2 win on Wednesday.

With that being said, let's dive right into the breakdown.

Red-Hot First Inning

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (28) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Brewers wasted no time getting on the board against the Cardinals. Milwaukee scored four runs right away in the first inning, thanks in large part to a three-run homer from Andrew Vaughn, which was his first of the season.

Jake Bauers drove in the other run in the first inning. From there, the Brewers rode a hot start from Brandon Sproat.

Brandon Sproat's Performance

May 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Sproat went four shutout innings against the red-hot Cardinals and struck out five batters and walked three. With the start, Sproat lowered his season ERA to 5.87 in the process. Another fun tidbit from Wednesday's contest was the fact that Aaron Ashby earned his sixth win of the season out of the bullpen. He's now tied with Chris Sale atop the Major League Baseball leaderboard.

Jackson Chourio Looks Ready To Go

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If you were concerned about Chourio's slow start on his minor league rehab assignment, you should be feeling pretty good right now. Chourio made his season debut on Monday and went 4-for-4 with a walk. On Wednesday, he followed up by going 2-for-5 with his third double of the season already and his first RBI of the season. Chourio is back and looks like he hasn't missed a beat all season.

Sal Frelick At The Top Of The Order

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) rounds first base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sal Frelick, who struggled early on, was moved into the leadoff spot shortly before gametime on Wednesday because Garrett Mitchell was scratched. Frelick responded by going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He has started to show some signs of late that he's starting to break out. Frelick is now 3-for-8 over the last two games and has at least one base hit in five of his last six games.

As for Mitchell, he was scratched due to illness on Wednesday. So, if you're a Brewers fan, there isn't any cause for concern. All in all, it was just a good day overall for Milwaukee.