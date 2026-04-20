Brandon Woodruff Giving Brewers Plenty to Be Excited About

One of the biggest developing bright spots for the Milwaukee Brewers this season has been the performance of 33-year-old starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

It has been well-documented over the last few years all of the struggles Woodruff dealt with when it came to injuries. He pitched in just 11 games in 2023 and had a 2.28 ERA before his season was cut short and he underwent right shoulder surgery that kept him out of action for the entire 2024 season. In 2025, he had to work his way back. He ended up making 12 appearances in the majors after multiple setbacks down in the minors when he was on a rehab assignment. He had an ankle injury and was hit by a comebacker in two different setbacks while on a rehab assignment in 2025.

Fortunately, Woodruff has been healthy so far this season and has seemingly gotten better each time out. His best start of the season so far came on April 18 in his fourth start of the campaign. Woodruff went seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out four batters and allowing three base hits. Woodruff threw 92 pitches and lowered his ERA on the season from 4.32 to 3.42. Simply put, Woodruff looked like the star Milwaukee fans have come to know well.

The Brewers Starter Is Thriving

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If he can keep up this level of play, it does change the outlook of the Brewers' rotation a bit. The baton has been passed. Jacob Misiorowski is the club's No. 1 starter. If Woodruff is the No. 2 pitcher like he did when he earned two All-Star nods, then Milwaukee will essentially have two elite hurlers at the top of the rotation.

It doesn't hurt that Kyle Harrison, Chad Patrick and Brandon Sproat have pitched well for the club overall so far this season as well.

Woodruff is a nine-year veteran and stuck around with the club this past offseason after being tendered the qualifying offer. Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer and is making just over $22 million from Milwaukee this season. After the season, the Brewers will have another decision to make.

Woodruff will be a free agent after the season. He is 33 years old now and looks like he's going to earn himself another big contract. Hopefully, it's from Milwaukee. He has been healthy so far this season and certainly looks like his old self.