Breaking Down Brandon Woodruff's Rehab, Potential Return Timeline for Brewers

For a team as good as the Milwaukee Brewers, they have had to use a surprising number of starting pitchers so far this season.

There are 11 different guys who have made at least one start for the Brewers this season: Jacob Misiorowski (9), Kyle Harrison (8), Brandon Sproat (6), Brandon Woodruff (6), Chad Patrick (5), Logan Henderson (4), Coleman Crow (2) Aaron Ashby (1), DL Hall (1), Shane Drohan (1) and Robert Gasser (1). When you see that many different starters get the nod, you'd think the club would be struggling. That isn't the case with Milwaukee, though. The Brewers are 26-18 and are just 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

The Brewers simply find ways to win games. But there's no denying the fact that the club will be better when they do get a bit more consistency out of their starting rotation. Fortunately, one of the club's top options is working his way back into the mix. Woodruff threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on May 14. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that the next steps for Woodruff would be another bullpen on Monday with multiple simulated innings.

Brandon Woodruff Is Inching His Way Back

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Woodruff hasn't started a game since April 30. When could his next start be if there are no other injury setbacks?

If all goes well on Monday, that will certainly help to make Woodruff's return window much clearer. If he can pitch multiple simulated innings and come away without any pain or anything of that nature, a minor league rehab assignment should be in his near future — unless the club opts to activate him straight to the big league club.

Woodruff's last bullpen was on May 14 and he will follow with three days of rest with the multiple-inning bullpen scheduled for May 18. If the club uses a minor league rehab assignment for Woodruff, that would be a maximum of 30 days from when it begins to when the club would be required to make a decision about his roster spot. The team doesn't need to use the entire 30-day window, but that's just how long it can last.

So, right now, Woodruff is scheduled for multiple innings on Monday. If all goes well, we should hear about a potential minor league rehab assignment by the end of the month, if the club goes that route. Progress is being made. It's a slow process, but Woodruff has taken positive steps forward. With where he is in his rehab, it would be a bit surprising if he's not back by the end of June, although that is speculation. He very well could be back much before that. But with him progressing towards multiple innings already, it would be pretty surprising if he's out for much longer.