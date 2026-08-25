Brewers 19-Year-Old 150-Pound Prospect Moving Through Minor League Ranks

The Milwaukee Brewers have an interesting prospect making his way through the Minor League ranks. Moises Polanco is a 19-year-old Venezuelan shortstop who was signed to an international contract in 2024.

Polanco played two full seasons of rookie ball in the Dominican Summer League before earning a promotion to the Arizona Complex League this summer.

Polanco recorded 20 hits in 26 games in the ACL and finished his stint with an OPS of .710.

On Tuesday, the Brewers organization called on the middle infielder to join their Single-A affiliate in Wilson, North Carolina, the Wilson Warbirds.

Moises Polanco Is Undersized

What makes Polanco so interesting is his size, or lack thereof. At just 19 years old, the South American stands five feet, 10 inches tall and is listed at just 150 pounds.

I haven’t been able to dust off many scouting reports, and I’ll admit, I have not had an opportunity to get out to the Arizona Complex League this summer; however, his size shows in his power numbers.

Polanco did not put a single ball over the fence in the ACL. He only put two balls out in the previous two seasons in the DSL. In all his professional slugging percentage is just .374.

Polanco Fits Brewers Small Ball Billing

Clearly, Pat Murphy and the Brewers are not overly concerned with home run numbers. Despite leading the league in wins, nobody has hit fewer long balls than Milwaukee.

Polanco has been swiping bags since making his professional debut. At 17-years-old, he stole 23 bases in his first year in rookie ball. He stole 11 bases in each of the next two seasons.

Regardless, vertical movement is a good sign from any prospect. The jump from a temporary rookie ball season to a full-time Single-A affiliate is cause for celebration.

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