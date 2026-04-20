The Milwaukee Brewers aren't at full strength right now, but they are still three games above .500 with a day off on Monday.

Milwaukee will return to the field on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers sporting a 12-9 record through 21 games. This is the case even with the Brewers missing Quinn Priester, Jared Koenig, Rob Zastryzny, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich all on the Injured List.

Right now, the Brewers are tied for last place in the National League Central, but they're going to be alright. The NL Central is baseball's most competitive division right now. The Cincinnati Reds are in first place in the division at 14-8. The Brewers and Chicago Cubs are tied for last place at 12-9. Every team in the division is above .500 and finding success. Milwaukee may technically be in last place in the division, but it's going to be fine in the long run. Plus, the Brewers are going to get even better as guys like Chourio, Yelich and Priester return.

As the season progresses, the trade market will be something to watch as well, of course. Last year, the Brewers had a pitching problem as injuries popped up and responded with an early-season trade to acquire Priester. For the Brewers, they could use some more pop in the middle of the order, especially with Chourio and Yelich injured. But who could be a trade candidate for the club? ESPN's David Schoenfield called No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer the club's top trade chip.

The Brewers Have An Intriguing Trade Chip

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Milwaukee Brewers," Schoenfield wrote. "Trade candidate: Andrew Fischer. Likely need: Third base/shortstop. The Brewers are in a position to do pretty much what they want at the trade deadline, thanks to a deep farm system full of both position players and pitchers. Fischer was the Brewers' first-round pick last June out of Tennessee. They're playing him at third base in the minors, although he mostly played first for the Vols.

Though his bat has potential, he has other infield prospects ahead of him, including Cooper Pratt (who just signed an eight-year, $50 million contract), Jesus Made (the preseason No. 3 overall prospect), Jett Williams and Luis Pena. First baseman Blake Burke is also off to a big start at Double-A."

Fischer was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. He played in 19 games with High-A Wisconsin and had one homer and 10 RBIs while slashing .311/.402/.446 after being drafted. So far this season, he has followed by slashing .256/.375/.419 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 13 games played. He's clearly talented, he wouldn't be the No. 5 prospect for the Brewers if he weren't. But he's not on the big league radar yet. The Brewers could use more pop right and there are other infield prospects down in the minors, like Jesús Made, Luis Peña and Jett Williams, so Fischer could be expendable.

If the right bat were to become available, it's certainly an idea the club should consider.