Brewers 23-16 Start Is Fueling 4 Major Overreactions

The Milwaukee Brewers are just about a quarter of the way through the 2026 season. Milwaukee has 39 games under its belt, which is 24.07 percent of the 162-game campaign.

There's a lot of season left to go, but this Brewers team now looks like it's ready to make a run. Milwaukee has finally started to get healthier with Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn all returning and unsurprisingly look like one of the very best teams in baseball. Milwaukee has won five games in a row and eight of its last 10 games. Now, the Brewers are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the NL Central and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place.

With the roster starting to get healthy, now is the time for the club to make a run and they certainly have been. With that being said, here are four overreactions through 39 games for Milwaukee.

Jacob Misiorowski Is The Most Talented Brewers Pitcher In Years

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Misiorowski is just 24 years old. He made 15 appearances last year in the majors in the regular season and was an All-Star and logged a 4.36 ERA. This season, he has been significantly better. In eight starts, Misiorowski has a 2.45 ERA and also just logged the seven fastest pitches by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, all in one game. There have been a lot of talented pitchers in Milwaukee history, including Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes over the last few years. Misiorowski is already more talented than all of them.

Milwaukee Is The Dodgers' Biggest Threat In The NL

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio looks on from the dugout during game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he recovers from an injury at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Last year, the Brewers set a new franchise record and won 97 games. They actually led baseball in that category, but it didn't lead to a deep playoff run. Through 39 games, the Brewers were 19-20 last year. Despite all of the injuries this season, Milwaukee is 23-16. This club is just starting to find its groove, too. Soon enough, they're going to be near the top of the National League standings overall. The Cubs are dealing with pitching injuries left and right. The Atlanta Braves have been good so far this season, but they have injury concerns as well. Milwaukee certainly should be considered the top threat to take down the Dodgers.

Milwaukee Got Another Steal From Boston

May 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throw to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Kyle Harrison looks like a star in Milwaukee. The young lefty has a 2.41 ERA in seven starts and the third-highest WAR on the team at 1.1. The Brewers got him in the Caleb Durbin deal. Durbin has mightily struggled for the Boston Red Sox this season. After the Quinn Priester deal last year and the Harrison deal this year, Boston simply shouldn't pick up Milwaukee's calls.

Brice Turang Is The Best Second Baseman In Baseball

May 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) tags out San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) during an attempted steal in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Brewers dealt with so many injuries and Turang is the biggest reason why the offense was able to get through. He's slashing .304/.424/.519 with six homers, 25 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 36 games played. Plus, he's an elite defended. Turang deserves his flowers. There isn't a second baseman in baseball better than him right now.