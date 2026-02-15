Brewers 27-Year-Old Pitcher Eyeing Potential Role Change

The Milwaukee Brewers have become notorious for trading their own star players before they lose them in free agency for nothing. The front office understands they're a small market, so the ownership will never be willing to spend like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

They've done this with players like Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader in the past. Last offseason, it was Devin Williams who was moved to the New York Yankees in a deal that worked out in the Brewers favor. This offseason, they opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the Mets, but the verdict is still out on the two prospects acquired in the deal.

Burnes landed the Brewers a haul of prospects, including pitcher DL Hall. Hall was expected to slot into the Brewers' rotation, but he hasn't been able to find consistency as a starter yet. Still, manager Pat Murphy is seemingly looking to begin using Hall in a longer role going forward.

Pat Murphy confirms Brewers experimenting with DL Hall role change

"I think they'll both be on track to stretch out, because that behooves everybody, and then we'll just see and read and react from there how everybody else is going and whether or not we need them in the 'pen. DL, hopefully he's 100% healthy and we can see what he can do and stretch him out," Murphy said when asked about potential role changes for Aaron Ashby and DL Hall. "Then we'll do the same with Ashby and get to two innings at least, maybe three, and then we can back off from there, or add."

Hall has spent most of his time with the Brewers as a reliever. He's appeared in 33 games for the Brewers across two seasons and only 10 of those appearances have been starts. Still, the Brewers have some belief that they could use him as starter at some point this year.

Given the fact that the Brewers only have one proven veteran, Brandon Woodruff, left in their starting rotation, they may need to stretch some of their relievers out. Hall was a starter earlier in his career, so he should be able to work back to three or four inning stints if the Brewers need him to.

