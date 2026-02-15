Answering Biggest Question Facing Brewers After Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers have put together quite an eventful offseason this winter. As spring rolls closer, the Brewers are beginning to see their roster take shape.

This comes after a few big trades. Caleb Durbin was moved to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan. Freddy Peralta was also moved to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

As a result, the Brewers have a few big questions to answer this spring and summer.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently posed the biggest question facing each team in MLB this season. For the Brewers, Rymer asked this simple question: "Will they regret trading Freddy Peralta?"

Will the Brewers regret trading Freddy Peralta?

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Brewers didn't need to trade Peralta, but moving guys with a year left on their contract is just kind of what they do," Rymer wrote. "And their track record is clear: when it comes to trades, they know what they're doing.

"Without Peralta in their rotation, though, they're set to ask a lot of a 33-year-old, injury-prone Brandon Woodruff and of Jacob Misiorowski, who hit a wall after a rapid ascent in 2025. You get the sense that things could go bad for a change."

The answer to this question is likely no. If the Brewers don't regret trading Peralta right now, they'll likely never regret the move. Let me expand.

Milwaukee was at its best last season and it wasn't enough to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers peaked while the Dodgers were injured for a chunk of the season. The Brewers finished the regular season with a better record, but it seemed like they had no chance against the Dodgers in a series in the postseason. After that, the Dodgers got significantly better.

The Brewers aren't looking to chase the Dodgers in the short term. Holding onto Peralta would have been a short sighted decision that likely would have fizzled out when they ran into the Dodgers in the postseason. While anything can happen in baseball, the Brewers seemed like they were outmatched with a healthy Dodgers team in the postseason and the gap between these two squads only got bigger when the Dodgers added Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker.

Trading Peralta gives them almost a decade of a talented infielder in Williams and a talented pitcher in Sproat. The Brewers likely won't regret this move, even if it hurt to make it.

