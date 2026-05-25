Brewers 5-Year Veteran Outfielder Finishes Rehab Stint, Sent to Triple-A
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Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Akil Baddoo signed a one-year contract in December, but a third of the way into the major league season, he has yet to contribute.
Baddoo's contract was technically a major league deal, but the structure of it allowed the Brewers to option him to the minors if they saw fit. That decision was delayed during spring training, however, as the 27-year-old suffered a quad strain that landed him on the 60-day injured list.
Milwaukee sent Baddoo on a minor-league rehab assignment on May 15, but after assessing his injury and the outfield picture at the major league level, the club decided to option him to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, meaning he'll stay right where he was until further notice.
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Baddoo needs some luck to return to majors
Baddoo's guaranteed deal pays him $845,000 prorated for any time he spends on the minor-league roster, compared to $1.25 million if he's on the major league roster. Once a regular in the Detroit Tigers outfield, he's spent most of the last four years in Triple-A and was hoping for a fresh start in the Brewers organization after being designated for assignment at the end of last season.
In 347 career major league games, Baddoo has a .674 OPS, 28 home runs, and 2.8 bWAR. He's off to a somewhat promising start in Nashville, with two home runs in his first 20 at-bats.
The pecking order in the Brewers' outfield is fairly long before you arrive at Baddoo's name. Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, and Jackson Chourio are the regular major league starters, with Christian Yelich at designated hitter and Blake Perkins in the fourth outfielder role.
Brandon Lockridge was ahead of Baddoo too before he got injured, and Luis Matos and Greg Jones have played in the majors this season as well.
It might take a stroke of good fortune for Baddoo to return to the majors this season regardless of performance, but continuing to hit the ball out of the ballpark in Triple-A is going to be key, as the Brewers rank dead last in home runs across Major League Baseball.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com