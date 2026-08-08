Brewers Already-Loaded Bullpen Is About to Get More Dangerous

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline clearly looking for pitching.

Milwaukee desperately needed more depth for the starting rotation with Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester both out for the rest of the 2026 season. Dustin May was the solution on that front and he already has looked good while donning a Brewers jersey. He made his Brewers debut on Aug. 6 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and pitched six innings while allowing three base hits and two runs.

The Brewers also clearly were looking for upgrades for the bullpen. Contenders can never have enough good bullpen arms. Milwaukee went out and got Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies and JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Senzatela already has made three appearances for the Brewers, whereas Romero hasn't debuted yet because he's currently on the Injured List due to appendicitis. His last appearance in a big league game was on July 12.

It sounds like it may not be long before Brewers fans get to see what he can do for the organization. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reported that the expectation is that Romero is likely to return in mid-to-late August.

JoJo Romero Should Return Soon

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Brewers injury updates: Sal Frelick has initiated throwing and hitting progressions. Estimated return is mid-August. Pat Murphy said yesterday he’d likely need a rehab assignment before returning. JoJo Romero is likely to return in mid-to-late August," Baumgardt wrote.

When he does ultimately return, he's going to be a big help for this club. Milwaukee has one of the better bullpens in baseball, and yet it has arguably needed another lefty who can pitch in high-leverage situations. Romero fits that description. There was a point earlier in the season when guys like Aroldis Chapman were floated as fits for the Brewers, but then the Boston Red Sox turned their season around and killed that dream.

Romero may not be Chapman, but he's still very good. So far this season, he has a 3.35 ERA in 44 appearances across 43 innings of work. On top of this, he has a 43-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well. Last year, he logged a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances for the Cardinals, including eight saves. He has had success in the National League Central for years and isn't far away from returning to the mound.

The Brewers have the fourth-best bullpen ERA in baseball right now at 3.55. When Romero returns, the bullpen should be even more of a weapon.