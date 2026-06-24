The Milwaukee Brewers remain at the top of the National League Central, even following the trade of right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. The Brewers had the best record in Major League Baseball last season and reached the NLCS.

However, they may need a little help in their bullpen if they hope to make a run towards the World Series in 2026. The NL Central appears to be theirs for the taking yet again, but more additions can't hurt.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts that Milwaukee will land left-hander Aroldis Chapman from the Boston Red Sox.

Brewers Predicted to Land Aroldis Chapman

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"As much as the Brewers could use another bat, their best route to the World Series is to go all-in on run prevention. Their bullpen could use another power arm, and Chapman is the best there is despite a couple recent stumbles," Rymer wrote.

"As a reminder that ace relievers have inflated value at the deadline, Chapman was once traded for Gleyber Torres. The Brewers' No. 3 farm system should make them equal to the task, and one wonders if an MLB-ready catcher like Jeferson Quero could interest Boston."

Chapman has struggled a bit recently, but the eight-time All-Star still owns a 2.08 ERA and has saved 14 games in 23 appearances. The 38-year-old is also a two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

Interestingly, Chapman has been traded at the deadline twice in his career, and both times he has ended up as a rental with the team that ended up winning the World Series. Perhaps he could be the missing piece for a Brewers team that is looking to take the next step.

The Brewers have not been to the World Series since 1982, but a standout reliever like Chapman could change everything for them and put them in position to potentially take down the Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the Fall Classic.

Milwaukee has a strong team once again, but they also have the necessary pieces to make a splash at the deadline and land a true difference-maker, so it will be interesting to see just how aggressive president of baseball operations Matt Arnold is willing to be.

They are a small-market team, but one more piece to strengthen the roster could give them everything they need to make a push towards the postseason and win a World Series title.